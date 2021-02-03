Advertisement

Gas leak injures 3, causes fire in Virginia

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (Gray News) - Crews are working to extinguish a gas-fed fire in Virginia on Wednesday.

The fire erupted from a gas leak, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Three workers were reportedly hurt and taken to the hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officials reported multiple cars were also set on fire as a result of the gas leak.

The gas company was also on scene, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported, and were attempting to shut off the gas to extinguish the fire.

Further details about the incident are not available at this moment.

UPDATE 2:07pm: The gas company is one scene and working to access the main valve to shut off the gas in the line. This...

Posted by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors...
Tesla showroom coming to Rockford
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Illinois Lawmakers work on a solution to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open

Latest News

City of Rockford Homeless Program Director, Angie Walker, said exposure to the elements kills...
Homeless services grapple with COVID-19 safety as cold weather creeps in
Homeless services grapple with COVID-19 safety as cold weather creeps in
Homeless services grapple with COVID-19 safety as cold weather creeps in
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
Winnebago Co. adds 69 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’, including stimulus checks
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur