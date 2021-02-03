FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A busy weather pattern continues for the Rockford region. After another sunny, calm day Wednesday comes our next weather maker that is rapidly strengthening and will bring us a mess just in time for the evening commute Thursday. Then the dangerous cold gradually follows.

A nice break in the active weather pattern will continue Wednesday. Southerly winds will get our temperatures a tad above normal in the lower 30s with lots of sunshine. This will be the last somewhat comfortable day for quite some time, as our next weather maker arrives Thursday.

A rapidly strengthening storm system will likely bring a variety of winter weather hazards to the area Thursday into early Friday. This includes accumulating snow potential, especially near the Wisconsin state line. Temperature is going to be key here in determining who gets more snow, who gets more rain/snow mix, or who sees all rain. The forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 30s for most of us Thursday. Above freezing temperatures should also be found aloft in our atmosphere, which further complicates the precipitation types that we’ll see.

Thursday will start dry before a wintry cocktail moves in followed by turning to more accumulating snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our current thinking is that with temperatures above freezing, most of us will start with a rain/snow mix in the late morning through much of the afternoon. Around Thursday evenings commute is when the turnover to more accumulating snow is looking more likely. Some models have projections of 8-9 inches, while others are on the lower end of the spectrum with 2-3 inches. We’ll have an exact snowfall potential forecast tomorrow but a bet on most of us seeing 4-6 inches late Thursday through early Friday is a good place to start.

Latest model runs late Tuesday show the potential for accumulating snow is high, still a big discrepancy between them though. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The further north you go, the higher of snowfall potential exists. The bigger concern is going to be the plummeting temperatures overnight into Friday. A flash freeze is likely to keep some travel impacts going through Friday morning. Not only will crews be cleaning up the snow, it’ll be with an added difficulty as wind chills will be as cold as -10 degrees. It will be important to get any snow removed off your driveways and sidewalks before this cold. If you don’t, it will turn to concrete and a sheet of ice.

All hazards of precipitation are in play for Thursday. However the snowfall potential for more snow is higher north. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Dangerous cold is expected Friday into Monday, with the coldest conditions across the area since late January 2019. Expect wind chills to be below zero for several days. The coldest air will be Saturday night through early Tuesday with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees, though the cold air will linger through most of the week. These conditions will also be favorable for rapid ice accumulation on area rivers.

Now is the time to prepare for the cold air and get ready to allow some extra time late Thursday when the next weather-maker arrives. This cold pattern looks to last later into next week.

Temperatures tumble at the end of the week and look to last. First Alert's out for Thursday, Sunday and Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

