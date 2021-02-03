Advertisement

Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur

‘I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better’
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities.(Source: AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Morgan Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showing him shouting a racial slur.

The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities.

Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he is embarrassed and sorry.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” his statement said.

Wallen’s new record “Dangerous: The Double Album” has hit three weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. He has had hits with songs like “Whiskey Glasses” and “Up Down” with Florida Georgia Line.

His success has come despite a number of mistakes and stumbles that he has also apologized for. Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in May 2020 after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

In October, “Saturday Night Live” dropped him from a scheduled performance on their show after he violated COVID-19 protocols when videos appeared on social media of him partying with fans in Alabama. He was later invited back on the show in December, where he appeared in a skit making fun of himself.

Other country stars criticized his actions publicly.

“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless,” tweeted country star Maren Morris. “We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors...
Tesla showroom coming to Rockford
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Illinois Lawmakers work on a solution to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
UN-backed program seeks rollout of 100M vaccine doses by end of March
After getting a COVID-19​ vaccine, you may have some side effects, which are normal signs that...
What to Expect After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Lin Wood, an advocate for former President Donald Trump, is under investigation by the state of...
Ga. attorney Lin Wood under voting fraud probe