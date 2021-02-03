Advertisement

Comcast increasing Internet speeds in Rockford region

(WJHG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comcast announced speed increases across several of its Internet service tiers on Tuesday.

Effective immediately, Rockford region Xfinity Extreme customers will see their download speed increase from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps, followed by automatic upgrades to the company’s Extreme Pro and Gigabit tiers later in the first quarter of 2021. Extreme Pro downloads speeds will increase from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps while Xfinity Gigabit speeds will move from 1 Gbps to 1.2 Gbps, according to Comcast.

These upgrades will be made at no additional cost to customers, according to Comcast. You can click here for more information.

In addition, Comcast announced that its doubling the download speed of its Internet Essentials service, its Internet service geared for low-income households, to 50 Mbps and increasing the upstream speed to 5 Mbps for all new and existing customers, also at no additional cost. The new Internet Essentials speeds will be rolled out nationally beginning March 1.

