City of Rockford to vote on 1% road tax

Vote would continue tax first implemented in 2007.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Millions of dollars for city infrastructure could be at stake as Rockford residents head to the polls later this month.

The one percent road tax has been in place since 2007, and every five years Rockford residents have to re-vote on whether or not to keep it. The tax generates millions of dollars for the city, which is then used to improve streets, alleys, sidewalks and bike paths. Rockford’s public works director Kyle Saunders says the money is important to maintain the cities infrastructure.

Water main repairs are in the five year plan, but are not funded through this sales tax. Some of the water mains are more than 150-years-old, the city says.

