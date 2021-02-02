The Crisis Co-Response Pilot Program helps hundreds in first 60 days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement and mental health professionals in Winnebago County help prepare first responders to handle a crisis. Just 60 days after kicking off the crisis co-response pilot programs 23 News checks in on the progress.

“The team is literally saving lives,” Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi said.

Two Rosecrance mental health clinicians, two Rockford police detectives and a deputy with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office make up a Crisis Co-response team.

“Whether it be mental transport, overdose, suicide, domestic they will go through those reports and find out if there is someone in that family or someone in that incident that needed some type of mental health services,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

In the crisis co-response team program’s first 60-days, nearly 320 people received mental health services with more than 125 referred to Rosecrance.

“We are thrilled with the outcome and the community partnership,” Cardosi said.

The goal of CCRT is to identify folks struggling through a mental health crisis and get help before they enter the jail system.

“Instead of looking at it and having a situation where you respond with a negotiation team or SWAT team this is very proactive,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

It also helps lessen the workload for officers and deputies.

“When they go out, talk to that person and provide the services, they are stopping future calls,” O’Shea said.

“The more that we can get our name out there the teams out there, and the community collaborations that becomes a great opportunity for family members to seek help,” Rosecrance Regional Vice President of Operations Craig Stallings said.

To continue the program past the 90-days, a funding application will need to be approved by the Mental Health Board and voted on by The Winnebago County Board. Approved funding will be supplied starting in June.

