Advertisement

Tesla showroom coming to Rockford

A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors...
A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors in Rockford.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -If you’re in the market for a new Tesla you won’t have to drive far to get one. A new and used Tesla showroom is coming to the Forest City.

The showroom will also include a repair facility. It is set to take the place of the former Gander Outdoors on McFarland Road off of Perryville Road. A public hearing on the application for the showroom and repair shop will take place in front on the Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals on February 17. We’re told the business hopes to open this fall.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Machesney Park man charged in Sunday murder of a 72-year-old woman
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
2 victims battered with baseball bat and pepper sprayed
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI

Latest News

Illinois lawmakers make new policies to save Bryon Nuclear Plant
Clean Energy Solutions
NAACP
Local leaders share plans for Black History Month
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Illinois Lawmakers work on a solution to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
The chapter plans to host virtual events for Black History Month
Local African American leaders share plans for Black History Month