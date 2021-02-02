Tesla showroom coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -If you’re in the market for a new Tesla you won’t have to drive far to get one. A new and used Tesla showroom is coming to the Forest City.

The showroom will also include a repair facility. It is set to take the place of the former Gander Outdoors on McFarland Road off of Perryville Road. A public hearing on the application for the showroom and repair shop will take place in front on the Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals on February 17. We’re told the business hopes to open this fall.

