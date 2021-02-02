Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a...
Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Machesney Park man charged in Sunday murder of a 72-year-old woman
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
2 victims battered with baseball bat and pepper sprayed
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
AP Source: FBI agents shot serving child exploitation case warrant in Florida
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the...
EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter