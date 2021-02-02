SupplyCore one of two companies awarded major $33 billion contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SupplyCore is one of two new companies awarded the Special Operational Equipment contract from the Defense Logistics Agency.

The ten year, $33 billion contract will be split across six different companies, making SupplyCore’s headquarters in Rockford a prime vendor for the DLA to provide equipment, training and other services to our nations men and women in uniform. SupplyCore President and CEO Peter Provenzano says this contract will help the company diversify its operations.

Through this contract, SupplyCore’s team will provide special operational equipment, support to federal civilian agencies and the military. This includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Products supported under this contract include: survival gear, tactical equipment, protective eyewear and vision enhancing equipment, escalation of force equipment, visit board search and seizure (VBSS), scuba gear, surface diving gear, thermal protection equipment, communication devices, compressors, hazardous material (HAZMAT), air purification devices, hyperbaric instrumentation, lifesaving equipment and other safety items.

“You know we are one of the new kids on the block so we got a lot of work ahead of us, it’s already meant some additional jobs and it should mean some additional jobs in the near future, and so it’s really working with the supply chains some amazing companies some amazing products and partnering with that supply chain,” Provenzano says.

