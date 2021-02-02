Advertisement

Sen. Stewart named pensions committee spokesperson

Stewart also currently serves on the Legislative Ethics Commission.
Senator Brian Stewart
Senator Brian Stewart(Senator Brian Stewart)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) will serve as a spokesperson for the Senate Pensions Committee for the 102nd General Assembly.

According to an announcement Tuesday, the 45th District senator has also been named as a member of the Senate Agriculture, Energy and Public Utilities, Financial Institutions, Health Care Access and Availability, Judiciary and Veterans Affairs committees.

The Senate’s standing committees analyze legislation dealing with specific subject areas, such as education, agriculture and transportation. Committees screen legislation introduced by all members and usually only those bills approved by a committee may be considered by the entire Senate, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Stewart also currently serves on the Legislative Ethics Commission, which works with the Legislative Inspector General in investigating allegations of misconduct by state lawmakers and staff.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Machesney Park man charged in Sunday murder of a 72-year-old woman
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
2 victims battered with baseball bat and pepper sprayed
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

Latest News

Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday
Tracking a wintery mess for Thursday evenings commute
Ethan's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/2/2021
Lucky Quilt Company
Quilt auction to benefit mental awareness in Rockford
Comcast increasing Internet speeds in Rockford region
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
Winnebago Co. at 4.7 percent COVID-19 positivity rate