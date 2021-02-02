Sen. Stewart named pensions committee spokesperson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) will serve as a spokesperson for the Senate Pensions Committee for the 102nd General Assembly.

According to an announcement Tuesday, the 45th District senator has also been named as a member of the Senate Agriculture, Energy and Public Utilities, Financial Institutions, Health Care Access and Availability, Judiciary and Veterans Affairs committees.

The Senate’s standing committees analyze legislation dealing with specific subject areas, such as education, agriculture and transportation. Committees screen legislation introduced by all members and usually only those bills approved by a committee may be considered by the entire Senate, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Stewart also currently serves on the Legislative Ethics Commission, which works with the Legislative Inspector General in investigating allegations of misconduct by state lawmakers and staff.

