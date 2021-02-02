Rockford program to cover up to $30,000 for roof repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Roof repair is one of the most expensive maintenance project homeowners deal with. Thanks to a new program, the City of Rockford looks to help with those expensive projects.

The funding for the program comes from the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the Department of Urban Development. A lottery process will be used to select households to participate in the program.

To see if your home is eligible for the funding, you can visit the city website. All applications must be submitted by February 12.

The program’s manager says the investment goes beyond a house’s roof.

“It’s the crucial part of owning a home. Because if you’ve got a leaky roof it’s causing more damage to the interior of the property, to the exterior of the property, and now it’s going to cost even more money to fix all those related items,” said Deb Dorsey, the housing and program manager for the City of Rockford.

