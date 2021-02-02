Rockford man named finalist in PBR art contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A love for beer and a passion for art. A Rockford man put those together and now he has the chance to win $10,000 and an opportunity for his work to be printed on millions of beer cans.

Local illustrator and graphic designer Joe Tallman is a Top 25 finalist for the Pabst Blue Ribbon art can contest. Thousands of entries were submitted and Tallman’s is now in the final list. He says for his design, he wanted it to be identifiable to the classic PBR can while at the same time adding his own sci-fi, old school comic book style to it. He says he was shocked to be selected in the top 25 and is already appreciative of the support.

Tallman says, “It would feel cool to kind of bring something home to the Rockford arts community. It’s a really supportive community so I think most of my peers are in my corner and helping me out by getting the word out so that means a lot.”

You can go to PBR’s website to vote for Tallman. The beer company will commission work over the next year from all finalists. The top three will get cash prizes with the grand prize winner’s design being printed on millions of cans.

