Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department, with assistance from Detectives on the Violent Crime Task Force and Special Agents from the FBI arrested a local man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The warrants include aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm on two counts, aggravated fleeing to elude police and assault.

After officials received information, officers located 23-year-old Rahlme Briggs of Rockford in the 1100 block of South Sunset and arrested him without incident. Officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the arrest and search of the residence, officers located a loaded handgun with the serial number scratched off and a high caliber rifle.

Briggs is charged with armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a defaced firearm.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.