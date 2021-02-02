Advertisement

Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI

Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department, with assistance from Detectives on the Violent Crime Task Force and Special Agents from the FBI arrested a local man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The warrants include aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm on two counts, aggravated fleeing to elude police and assault.

After officials received information, officers located 23-year-old Rahlme Briggs of Rockford in the 1100 block of South Sunset and arrested him without incident. Officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the arrest and search of the residence, officers located a loaded handgun with the serial number scratched off and a high caliber rifle.

Briggs is charged with armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a defaced firearm.

