Rockford Chamber of Commerce seeks ‘People You Should Know’ nominations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Chamber of Commerce has announced the nomination window for the 2021 “Twenty People You Should Know.”

Designed to spotlight outstanding business professionals, honorees positively impact their organizations as well as the Rockford region. Nominators are encouraged to identify people who are creative, resilient, problem solvers or collaborators for the honor, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Since its inception in 2011, the Twenty People You Should Know program has honored 121 professionals from across the Rockford Region.

Nominations can be found here. Nominations from across the Rockford region and from across industries are encouraged. There is no fee to nominate. Nominations are due by the end of the day on March 15.

For further information, contact Caitlin Pusateri at cpusateri@rockfordchamber.com at the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. The event is presented by workplace, according to the Rockford Chamber.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.