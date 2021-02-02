Rock House Kids gifted $25K for upcoming expansion plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford non-profit Rock House Kids received $25,000 from The Bradley and Georgann Gummow Family Foundation on Tuesday.

The donation was made to support their expansion campaign, “Help for Today…Hope for Eternity.” Rock House Kids kicked off their expansion campaign in Oct. 2020.

They are seeking $545,000 by the end of 2021 to fund the expansion and so far, have reached 35 percent of their goal. A recreational activity center to include a basketball court, a performance and projection facility, four new classrooms and a lounge-type area with a library, game room, and additional restrooms will allow for increased and expanded physical activities in a safe and controlled environment, according to the announcement Tuesday.

Bradley and Georgann Gummow Family Foundation started in 2012 for philanthropy. Its mission is to aid in the funding of organizations that help build character and faith in our youth, according to the announcement Tuesday.

Rock House Kids provides evening programming, hot meals, take-home food bags, and daily essentials to more than 250 inner-city kids of Rockford, four evenings a week. They receive no federal, state, or city funding, but are wholly supported by donations from corporations, churches and individuals in the Rockford area. For more information about the Rock House Kids programs and they expansion plans, visit their website here.

“We are so thankful and blessed for this generous gift from The Gummow Family Foundation! They have always been strong supporters of our mission. We are one step closer to reaching our expansion goal in order to increase our efforts to reach more children in the community and have a bigger impact on those we serve. With the completion of the expansion, we will not have to split up the nights by age groups and instead, they will ALL be able to attend four nights a week,” Rock House Kids Executive Director, Deanna “Dee” Lacny said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.