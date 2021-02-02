Advertisement

People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) – People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as those who’ve had both shots.

A study came out this week and is based on 109 people. Of that number, 41 of whom had already been infected.

Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly than those who had recovered from it.

The study hasn’t peer-reviewed yet and it does not prove varying levels of protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19.

