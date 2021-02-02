Advertisement

Local African American leaders share plans for Black History Month

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - February is Black History Month, a time for celebration, and reflection for many across the county, state, and country.

“It’s a time for African Americans to get together be thankful for what our ancestors have done for us,” Rockford NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson said.

This Black History Month comes after a year filled with demonstrations calling for change, but also a time where glass ceilings were shattered.

“History was made this year with an African American woman being the first Vice President of the United States of America,” Greer Robinson said.

Greer Robinson says the local chapter plans to host virtual events throughout the month to shed light on important African American icons.

“It’s just so many different things that we can rejoice for and to celebrate during Black History Month, it is a perfect time,” Greer Robinson said.

In Beloit, a row of seats sit empty on every bus to honor activist Rosa Parks.

“It’s gonna show that us in the transit community are there for everybody in all walks of life,” City of Beloit Transit Director James Thompson said.

Thompson says Parks’ message still lives on in 2021, but he and Greer Robinson agree, there is still work to be done.

“The Afro American population is continuing her fight today just like she did back in 1955,” Thompson said.

“We shall continue to overcome we will continue to push forward to make a difference,” Greer Robinson said.

Greer Robinson says the Rockford NAACP will post important facts and stories on its Facebook page for the public.

