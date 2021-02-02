Advertisement

ISP celebrates Black History Month

‘There are many outstanding African-American male and female ISP troopers who have strengthened the department,’ according to the ISP.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - In recognition of Black History Month, the Illinois State Police along with the Illinois Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers are joining together to raise awareness of the contributions of African-Americans in the ISP and the communities in which they serve.

On November 20, 1984, ABLE was incorporated by the State of Illinois.

“ABLE is as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which strives to ensure every possible effort is being made to provide equal opportunity for all persons to engage in gainful employment within the Illinois State Police. ABLE works collectively with the department toward the implementation of effective programs to achieve parity for minority officers throughout the rank structure. Furthermore, ABLE supports the continued training, technical assistance and consideration to its members to enable them to more effectively pursue career opportunities within the department,” according to the ISP.

In 1993, ABLE established a scholarship program in honor of Captain Robert M. Patton, the first African-American to attain the rank of captain in the department (District 15) and in the nation. Each year, ABLE offers academic scholarships to rising students who have the desire to attend a college, university, trade school, or any other accredited educational institution as a full-time student.

The 2020 Captain Robert M. Patton Scholarship award recipients were Gbemisola Akintunde-Nieves (Downers Grove, IL), Angel Lee (Bolingbrook, IL), Victoria Miller (Woodridge, IL), Kemdilim Okoye (Plainfield, IL), and Deja Richardson (Hillside, IL).

Ret. Colonel JoAnn Johnson the first African-American female to attain the high-ranking position.
Ret. Colonel JoAnn Johnson the first African-American female to attain the high-ranking position.(Illinois State Police)
Ret. Lieutenant Sheila Parker was one of the first African-American female ISP troopers (Cadet...
Ret. Lieutenant Sheila Parker was one of the first African-American female ISP troopers (Cadet Class 53).(Illinois State Police)
Special Agent Robert Tate, who was awarded the 2020 Special Agent of the Year Award.
Special Agent Robert Tate, who was awarded the 2020 Special Agent of the Year Award.(Illinois State Police)
Special Agent Pamela Grant, the first of two African-American female ISP troopers (Cadet Class...
Special Agent Pamela Grant, the first of two African-American female ISP troopers (Cadet Class 53).(Illinois State Police)
Colonel Timothy Tyler, who was recently appointed Chief of Police, Illinois Conservation Police...
Colonel Timothy Tyler, who was recently appointed Chief of Police, Illinois Conservation Police making him the first African-American to attain the position.(Illinois State Police)
Captain Robert M. Patton, the first African-American to attain the rank of captain in the...
Captain Robert M. Patton, the first African-American to attain the rank of captain in the department (District 15) and in the nation.(Illinois State Police)

“There are many outstanding African-American male and female ISP troopers who have strengthened the department through their dedication and commitment to service,” according to the ISP.

Standing among those who first served in the ISP are Ret. Colonel JoAnn Johnson, the first African-American female to attain the high-ranking position; and Ret. Lieutenant Sheila Parker and Special Agent Pamela Grant, the first African-American female ISP troopers (Cadet Class 53). Current distinguished individuals include Colonel Timothy Tyler, who was recently appointed Chief of Police, Illinois Conservation Police making him the first African-American to attain the position; and ISP, Division of Criminal Investigation, Special Agent Robert Tate, who was awarded the 2020 Special Agent of the Year Award.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Machesney Park man charged in Sunday murder of a 72-year-old woman
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
2 victims battered with baseball bat and pepper sprayed
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

Latest News

Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday
Tracking a wintery mess for Thursday evenings commute
Ethan's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/2/2021
Lucky Quilt Company
Quilt auction to benefit mental awareness in Rockford
Comcast increasing Internet speeds in Rockford region
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
Winnebago Co. at 4.7 percent COVID-19 positivity rate