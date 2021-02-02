GameStop trading sparks frenzy on Wall Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wall Street recorded it’s worst trading day since October to end January, but the big news was GameStop.

The company’s shares skyrocketed to more than $300 a share after individual investors fueled by the website Reddit, inflated the price nearly 800 percent.

Here’s how it worked. GameStop was struggling selling stock at less than $20 a share. Big Wall Street investors started “shorting” the stock — betting the price would drop. If it did, they make money. If not, they lose.

So smaller investors on Reddit encouraged others to buy, driving the stock and creating massive losses for big time Wall Street investors. But the stock eventually fell after some online investment services put trading restrictions into place, causing some major backlash.

“It creates a lack of trust and when people experience that lack of trust, they pull away. I tell people, for the average investor, speculators can go and do this until their heart delight, people who can afford a loss. But remember, the loss is unlimited,” Herb Allen, MainStreet Financial Group CEO said.

