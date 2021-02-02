FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold temperatures incoming later this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By all accounts, few could complain on about February’s opening day meteorologically speaking. Bright sunshine’s return along with slightly above normal temperatures made for a very pleasant start to the workweek. There’s little reason to believe Tuesday will fare any differently. Bright sunshine’s to dominate once again, though northwesterly winds will keep our temperatures very close to normal, perhaps just a touch cooler than those seen Monday.

Sunshine will dominate again Tuesday, though northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the more seasonable side of things. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With more snowmelt expected to take place Tuesday, a bit more moisture will be released into the lower levels of our atmosphere. With winds expected to diminish during the evening, it’s possible that fog may emanate from the added moisture, especially if skies remain clear during the evening hours.

It's possible fog may develop overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, especially as winds go light. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog won’t be around for long, though. Come mid-morning Wednesday, sunshine will take over once again, and with a wind shift to the south expected to take place, temperatures should inch up by a few degrees, making for a third straight pleasant day to kick off the month.

More sunshine and a southerly breeze should allow things to warm a touch Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s not likely we’ll enjoy a fourth such day Thursday, though. Our next weather maker takes aim on the region then, which could bring the area precipitation by as early as the mid-morning hours.

Precipitation is to begin in the mid to late morning hours Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The track the storm takes and the thermal profile expected in our atmosphere leads us to believe that the onset of the precipitation may come as a sloppy mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow.

The system's track and our atmosphere's thermal profile argues that a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow will be likely at the storm's onset. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s likely to be a period of rain for most of us, though a cold front’s passage later in the afternoon or early in the evening should allow for a rather quick transition from rain to snow. The timing of this changeover may create travel impacts for our evening commute.

Eventually, colder air will wrap in, changing precipitation back to snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Depending on how quickly the changeover from rain to snow as well as the duration in which snow falls, accumulations appear to be a decent bet, though it’s not likely we’ll be staring at any major snowfall totals.

Though several hours of snow will be likely Thursday evening, major accumulations are not foreseen. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The most significant chapter of our week’s meteorological story by far is to be the one that begins Thursday night and continues through the weekend. Following the cold front’s passage Thursday is the first of two punches of cold air set to send temperatures plummeting. The first punch is to be a potent jab, sending temperatures from Thursday’s middle to upper 30s to the middle and upper teens for highs on Friday.

An initial shot of cold air arrives Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Colder air will continue to infiltrate the region as we go into the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will struggle to reach above 10° in most spots, but that’s far from the worst conditions we’ll see. We’ll head well below zero Saturday night.

A more expansive, much more bitter arctic airmass descends upon the area Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The heart of the cold air is set to take up residence here for the latter half of the weekend. Sunday’s forecast high temperature of 2° would be within striking distance of the coldest February 7 on record, which was set all the way back in 1893. Overnight, we’re forecasting temperatures to fall to -13° in Rockford, with wind chills as low as -20° to -30° not at all out of the question.

The Stateline's to be at the epicenter of the most brutally cold air Sunday into Sunday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill will ease ever so slightly Monday, though it won’t by any means will it be balmy. In all likelihood, temperatures aren’t likely to rise out of the single digits.

Unfortunately, things don't look to get much better Monday, though the worst does move to the east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Only a slow upward trend in temperatures is expected beyond, with temperatures well below normal through next week.

Right now, records appear to be safe, though it could get a little close, especially Sunday and Sunday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.