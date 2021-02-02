FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold temperatures incoming later this week
Wintry mix likely to impact the Stateline prior to the chill’s arrival
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By all accounts, few could complain on about February’s opening day meteorologically speaking. Bright sunshine’s return along with slightly above normal temperatures made for a very pleasant start to the workweek. There’s little reason to believe Tuesday will fare any differently. Bright sunshine’s to dominate once again, though northwesterly winds will keep our temperatures very close to normal, perhaps just a touch cooler than those seen Monday.
With more snowmelt expected to take place Tuesday, a bit more moisture will be released into the lower levels of our atmosphere. With winds expected to diminish during the evening, it’s possible that fog may emanate from the added moisture, especially if skies remain clear during the evening hours.
Fog won’t be around for long, though. Come mid-morning Wednesday, sunshine will take over once again, and with a wind shift to the south expected to take place, temperatures should inch up by a few degrees, making for a third straight pleasant day to kick off the month.
It’s not likely we’ll enjoy a fourth such day Thursday, though. Our next weather maker takes aim on the region then, which could bring the area precipitation by as early as the mid-morning hours.
The track the storm takes and the thermal profile expected in our atmosphere leads us to believe that the onset of the precipitation may come as a sloppy mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow.
There’s likely to be a period of rain for most of us, though a cold front’s passage later in the afternoon or early in the evening should allow for a rather quick transition from rain to snow. The timing of this changeover may create travel impacts for our evening commute.
Depending on how quickly the changeover from rain to snow as well as the duration in which snow falls, accumulations appear to be a decent bet, though it’s not likely we’ll be staring at any major snowfall totals.
The most significant chapter of our week’s meteorological story by far is to be the one that begins Thursday night and continues through the weekend. Following the cold front’s passage Thursday is the first of two punches of cold air set to send temperatures plummeting. The first punch is to be a potent jab, sending temperatures from Thursday’s middle to upper 30s to the middle and upper teens for highs on Friday.
Colder air will continue to infiltrate the region as we go into the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will struggle to reach above 10° in most spots, but that’s far from the worst conditions we’ll see. We’ll head well below zero Saturday night.
The heart of the cold air is set to take up residence here for the latter half of the weekend. Sunday’s forecast high temperature of 2° would be within striking distance of the coldest February 7 on record, which was set all the way back in 1893. Overnight, we’re forecasting temperatures to fall to -13° in Rockford, with wind chills as low as -20° to -30° not at all out of the question.
The chill will ease ever so slightly Monday, though it won’t by any means will it be balmy. In all likelihood, temperatures aren’t likely to rise out of the single digits.
Only a slow upward trend in temperatures is expected beyond, with temperatures well below normal through next week.
