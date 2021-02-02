Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Machesney Park man charged in Sunday murder of a 72-year-old woman
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
2 victims battered with baseball bat and pepper sprayed
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide
COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide
LIVE: Officer who died in riot lies in honor at Capitol
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden signs immigration orders as Congress awaits more
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation...
Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden’s homeland security chief