Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) – Dolly Parton was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times, the country star said on the “Today” show.

Parton said she couldn’t accept the award the first time because her husband was ill. The second time she wouldn’t travel because of COVID.

Parton said she’s heard that President Joe Biden might offer her the award again, but admitted she still might not accept because it could seem political.

In addition to her entertainment career, Parton is known for her humanitarian efforts.

She donated $1 million to help Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

She’s also donated more than 150 million books to children over the years through her literacy non-profit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Parton said she’s not sure she deserves it.

