Mark Bonne on bid for Rockford 14th Ward Alderperson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joe Chirelli took over his new role that left a vacancy on the Rockford City Council, Democrat Mark Bonne said he wants the 14th Ward Alderperson seat.

Bonne spoke with 23 News to discuss what he could bring to the city council. He is a former newspaper reporter and said as a Forest City native, he can relate with challenges facing the community.

“I grew up in the 14th ward and I’ve raised my son here and I would like to continue on the counsel to be a champion for open responsive government in Rockford,” Bonne said.

