Crusader Community Health opens new $16 million clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Community Health opens a new $16 million clinic Monday afternoon on West State Street in Rockford.

“We did it for our patients, employees, and for our community,” said Crusader Community Health President Sam Miller.

The 49,000 square foot facility offers medical, dental and behavioral healthcare needs along with an onsite pharmacy.

“It’s just tremendous,” said Miller. “The expression on people’s faces when they come in, and just the welcoming environment that this is. Our staff have always been welcoming for our patients, but now to have a facility that actually mirrors that is just going to be great for the health of Rockford.”

The project has been in the works since October 2019, and Miller says he’s happy to bring this facility to the west side of Rockford.

“We absolutely wanted to continue to provide services here right here on West State Street, and it’s a very needed service for the surrounding area,” said Miller.

