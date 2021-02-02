Advertisement

Cherry Valley native promoted to Chief Petty Officer aboard USS America

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PHILIPPINE SEA (WIFR) - A Rockford Christian graduate is moving up the ranks in the U.S. Navy after his promotion to Chief Petty Officer.

Cherry Valley native Jeffrey Davis moves up from Chief Damage Controlman to Chief Petty Officer. At a ceremony last weekend in San Diego, Davis is assigned to the USS America. It’s the Navy’s only forward deployed amphibious assault ship.

The Navy is unique among the armed services in recognizing and celebrating the promotion to CPO. Part of Davis’s job is to serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the into-Pacific region.

