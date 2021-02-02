A Couple Calm Days before Extreme COLD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More clouds than sunshine this Tuesday with north winds 5 - 10 MPH and highs around 30. Single digit lows tonight as we pop back to the low 30′s tomorrow. Snow likely on Thursday that could produce 1 - 2″. Highs will reach the middle 30′s as winds pick up for some blowing snow Thursday night. Extreme cold will take hold for the weekend. Breezy Friday with highs at 20. Below zero overnight lows Friday night through Tuesday night next week. Highs on Saturday at 11 and Sunday we top a 2 degrees!

