Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was found dead in the 300 block of Harlem Road in Machesney Park around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau are conducting a death investigation and the Coroner’s office will perform an autopsy on the woman.

Detectives have not released information on who the woman is or what condition she was found in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

