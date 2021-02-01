Second Rockford restaurant receives financial help from the Barstool Fund

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another area business receives the call that brings financial help as thousands of businesses across the country have struggled to stay open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cucina Di Rosa received the call from the founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy Sunday, as the eatery is the latest recipient to receive the funds. The video was later posted to Twitter, showing owner Rose Mary Leggio answering the FaceTime call. Barstool Sports will donate the first round of funds to the Italian eatery within 72 hours and will continue checking in with the business on a monthly basis.

The call to Cucina Di Rosa. #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/4ILHkLJmhB — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) January 29, 2021

Portnoy created a fund called the ‘Barstool Fund’ which helps small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. To date it has raised more than $34 million and has supported 215 businesses across the country, including Sister’s Thai Cafe on East State Street in January.

