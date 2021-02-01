Rockford Police searching for suspect in armed robbery late Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery just before midnight Sunday night.

Rockford Police officers responded to 3299 S. Alpine Road, the Marathon Gas Station, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived they learned that the suspect entered the business, walked to a cooler, grabbed two cases of beer, and attempted to walk out. The store clerk activated the door lock, subsequently locking the suspect inside. The clerk confronted the suspect with a baseball bat, but quickly retreated behind the counter. The suspect ripped the bat from the victim, and repeatedly struck the clerk, as well as a second clerk. The suspect broke out the windows and escaped the scene. The suspect left in an SUV and was described as a white or Hispanic male, between 30-40 years of age.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.