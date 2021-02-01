Advertisement

Rockford Dance Company welcomes Jasper Sanchez for a workshop

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dozen students participated in a dance workshop led by Rockford native Jasper Sanchez on Saturday.

Sanchez is a hip hop dance instructor out of Milwaukee but he spent his weekend in Rockford teaching hip hop and contemporary style dance class to students age 13 and older. The Rockford Dance Company invited Sanchez to the studio to help the dancers learn more diverse styles of dancing. Executive Director Vanessa Hita says it’s nice for students to be back in class after many months without performing.

“It’s impacted us because we were not able to hold performances we had to cancel our annual Nutcracker and we decided to do a showcase in December but we couldn’t present it because of the pandemic so we decided to record the students to make it a virtual fundraiser,”

The workshop will be held again next week on Saturday. You can sign up on the Rockford Dance Company website. You can also find the December showcase videos on Facebook.

