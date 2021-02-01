Advertisement

Rockford church hosts 2021 health fair

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of local businesses focused on providing healthy lifestyles were invited to Riverside Assembly Of God for the 2021 health fair.

Pastor James Hightshoe and his wife know that at the start of the year many people re-evaluate their goals, many times looking to take on healthier habits. So they brought in multiple business owners who held workshops about physical, emotional and spiritual ways to live a happier and healthier life.

“We believe the spiritual side of your life is vital and very important to living a happy and healthy life and taking care of our bodies is an important thing as well so we thought this was a great opportunity, a great time when health and people lives are a great focus right now,” Hightshoe said.

Each person who attended the fair received a goodie back. The event was also streamed on Facebook for anyone else interested in taking part.

