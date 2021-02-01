Representative Adam Kinzinger starts ‘Country First’ movement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Republican lawmaker is trying to refocus the GOPs priorities away from Former President Trump through a new movement called Country First. He’s calling on his fellow Republican leaders to remember the party’s values and integrity and wants lawmakers to speak up for what they believe in.

Representative Adam Kinzinger is one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump accusing him of being responsible for the capitol riots. On Sunday’s ‘Meet The Press,’ Kinzinger said friends and family have turned against him for his vote. But he stands by his word and believes President Joe Biden’s leadership is a turning point for the country and more importantly conservatives.

“It’s a time to choose what we’re going to be and my goal in launching country1st.com with the number one is just to say, look, let’s take a look at the last four years. How far we’ve come in a bad way. How backward-looking we are, how much we peddle darkness and division. That’s not the party I ever signed up for, and I think most Republicans didn’t sign up for that.” Kinzinger said.

