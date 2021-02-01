Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Every time snow falls Norm Kappes gets out his snow blower and helps his neighbors clear their...
74-year-old Rockford man removes snow for neighbors
Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
A Freeport building is completely destroyed after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse during...
Freeport building collapses following heavy snowfall
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

Latest News

Local man a finalist in PBR art contest
Rockford man named finalist in PBR art contest
SupplyCore awarded major contract
SupplyCore one of two companies awarded major $33 billion contract
President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, GOP senators talk COVID-19 relief
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
Brutally cold air to reach the Stateline late this week and into the weekend.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/1/2021