Pepsi Halftime Show Tasting

Super Bowl 55 is on CBS & WIFR on Sunday, February 7
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Introducing new Mountain Dew Major Melon, which is bursting with watermelon flavor. Major Melon takes flavor to the extreme, evoking the freedom, fearlessness, and fun in your life. The newest edition to the DEW permanent flavor line-up is also available in Zero Sugar so that you can get the same burst of watermelon flavor. Available wherever Mountain Dew is sold!

Grab & scan your Pepsi to unlock exclusive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show content and experience the show like never before.

