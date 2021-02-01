Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

No major injuries reported
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UDPATE: Road is now open and clear for all traffic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A semi truck and 8 vehicles were involved in a pileup at the intersection of Springfield Ave. and Montague Road, closing Springfield from Cunningham Road to Montague Road.

Just before 6 a.m., Rockford Police and Blackhawk fire responded to a call of a semi truck versus a vehicle on Montague Road. Upon arrival, officials noticed 4 cars involved in an accident at the intersection, with another 4 cars involved in separate accidents before the intersection. Officials immediately shut down Springfield Ave. from Cunningham to Montague, and checked on the passengers of each vehicle. No major injuries were reported by Blackhawk fire.

The road remains closed as cleanup is underway. A salt truck treated the roads shortly after the accident.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Every time snow falls Norm Kappes gets out his snow blower and helps his neighbors clear their...
74-year-old Rockford man removes snow for neighbors
Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
A Freeport building is completely destroyed after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse during...
Freeport building collapses following heavy snowfall

Latest News

SupplyCore awarded major contract
SupplyCore one of two companies awarded major $33 billion contract
Brutally cold air to reach the Stateline late this week and into the weekend.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/1/2021
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI
Crusader Community Health opens a new $16 million clinic Monday afternoon on West State Street...
Crusader Community Health opens new $16 million clinic
Cucina Di Rosa in Rockford is the second local business to receive help from the Barstool Fund.
Second Rockford restaurant receives financial help from the Barstool Fund