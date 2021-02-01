Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

UDPATE: Road is now open and clear for all traffic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A semi truck and 8 vehicles were involved in a pileup at the intersection of Springfield Ave. and Montague Road, closing Springfield from Cunningham Road to Montague Road.

Just before 6 a.m., Rockford Police and Blackhawk fire responded to a call of a semi truck versus a vehicle on Montague Road. Upon arrival, officials noticed 4 cars involved in an accident at the intersection, with another 4 cars involved in separate accidents before the intersection. Officials immediately shut down Springfield Ave. from Cunningham to Montague, and checked on the passengers of each vehicle. No major injuries were reported by Blackhawk fire.

The road remains closed as cleanup is underway. A salt truck treated the roads shortly after the accident.

