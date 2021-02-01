Advertisement

Machesney Park man charged in Sunday murder of a 72-year-old woman

((c) Fer Gregory | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After the discovery of a woman’s dead body in Machesney Park Sunday night, police have arrested 41-year-old Shane Bouma on charges of home invasion and first degree murder.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 300 block of Harlem Road around 9 p.m. Sunday and found the body of 72-year-old Ellen Marsh.

Police say Bouma was identified as the suspect during the investigation. He was arrested on unrelated charges about an hour before the body was discovered, at an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th Street.

Bouma has been charged with 3 counts of First Degree Murder and Home Invasion.

He also has charges of threatening a public official and violation of an order of protection.

He is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Every time snow falls Norm Kappes gets out his snow blower and helps his neighbors clear their...
74-year-old Rockford man removes snow for neighbors
Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
A Freeport building is completely destroyed after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse during...
Freeport building collapses following heavy snowfall
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

Latest News

SupplyCore awarded major contract
SupplyCore one of two companies awarded major $33 billion contract
Brutally cold air to reach the Stateline late this week and into the weekend.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/1/2021
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI
Crusader Community Health opens a new $16 million clinic Monday afternoon on West State Street...
Crusader Community Health opens new $16 million clinic
Cucina Di Rosa in Rockford is the second local business to receive help from the Barstool Fund.
Second Rockford restaurant receives financial help from the Barstool Fund