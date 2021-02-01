Advertisement

Local courts raise awareness for National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

National Wear Orange Day for Teen Dating Violence Awareness will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Lady Justicia holding sword and scale bronze figurine with judge hammer on wooden table.
Lady Justicia holding sword and scale bronze figurine with judge hammer on wooden table.(123rf)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. 17th Judicial Circuit Court Family Violence Coordinating Council is looking to raise awareness for victims of teen dating violence throughout the month.

Throughout the month of February, social media posts on Facebook and Instagram will include national data on teen dating violence, how to properly ask for consent, what healthy relationships look like, and local resources to help those who may be involved in a dangerous dating relationship.

Respect Week will be celebrated beginning Monday, February 8, 2021. National Wear Orange Day for Teen Dating Violence Awareness will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Teen dating violence affects millions of teen in the U.S. each year. Nearly 1 in 11 female and 1 in 15 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the past year.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Every time snow falls Norm Kappes gets out his snow blower and helps his neighbors clear their...
74-year-old Rockford man removes snow for neighbors
Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
A Freeport building is completely destroyed after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse during...
Freeport building collapses following heavy snowfall
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

Latest News

SupplyCore awarded major contract
SupplyCore one of two companies awarded major $33 billion contract
Brutally cold air to reach the Stateline late this week and into the weekend.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/1/2021
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI
Crusader Community Health opens a new $16 million clinic Monday afternoon on West State Street...
Crusader Community Health opens new $16 million clinic
Cucina Di Rosa in Rockford is the second local business to receive help from the Barstool Fund.
Second Rockford restaurant receives financial help from the Barstool Fund