Local courts raise awareness for National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. 17th Judicial Circuit Court Family Violence Coordinating Council is looking to raise awareness for victims of teen dating violence throughout the month.

Throughout the month of February, social media posts on Facebook and Instagram will include national data on teen dating violence, how to properly ask for consent, what healthy relationships look like, and local resources to help those who may be involved in a dangerous dating relationship.

Respect Week will be celebrated beginning Monday, February 8, 2021. National Wear Orange Day for Teen Dating Violence Awareness will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Teen dating violence affects millions of teen in the U.S. each year. Nearly 1 in 11 female and 1 in 15 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the past year.

