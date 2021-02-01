February to start on quiet note, but big changes loom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter weather enthusiasts spent virtually the entire month of December and the better part of January lamenting what had been a lackluster snow season in the Stateline. To say the tide has turned of late would be a tremendous understatement! The second winter storm to occur within the past week lambasted the area with heavy, wet snow along with gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday, producing travel conditions that were nothing short of abominable. The 6.8″ of fresh snow registered at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport brings our seasonal snowfall tally up to 25.3″, now a full two inches above normal! It’s quite an accomplishment considering just weeks ago one would have thought the notion of our area having above normal snowfall would have been an absurd one!

All winter long, we had been running below normal in terms of snow. That is no longer the case. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A quiet start to the workweek, and to February, is in the cards here. Sunshine’s on the docket both Monday and Tuesday which will help to dry out our roads, sidewalks, and driveways. A rather robust northerly wind Monday and a northwesterly breeze Tuesday will play a role in restricting our temperatures a bit, though. Both Monday and Tuesday are ticketed for sub-freezing levels, but on par with where we’d ordinarily see temperatures on February’s opening days.

Sunshine's to be out again Monday, though northerly winds are to keep our temperatures somewhat cooler, albeit seasonable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine's on tap Tuesday, though again northerly winds will play a role in restricting temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After another quiet day Wednesday, our attention will then turn to our next weather maker, set to arrive here Thursday. This system does not appear to be a big snow maker here at the moment, though it does present its fair share of forecast challenges. Computer models agree in placing precipitation here sometime either late Thursday morning or early that afternoon.

A fairly potent storm system is to arrive early to midday Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The initial read is that an influx of warmer air aloft should allow the precipitation be in liquid form at first, though close monitoring of surface temperatures will be needed. Should we remain below the freezing mark at the onset of the precipitation, things could get icy for a time. Eventually, temperatures will warm safely above the freezing mark, which will spell a period of rain for much of the afternoon.

We'll watch temperatures closely, but right now it appears as though precipitation starts as either rain or freezing rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front’s to pass late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening. As colder air sweeps in, we’ll see a transition from rain to snow.

Eventually, as colder air rushes in behind the cold front, precipitation changes back to snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It would be a fool’s errand to speculate on snowfall amounts at this distance in time, though it appears that a reinforcement of our snow pack is a distinct possibility. However, it does not appear likely to be nearly as prolific a snow producer as the past two systems.

Some snow accumulation is possible Thursday evening, but likely nothing major. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next chapter of our week’s meteorological story is likely the most noteworthy. It’s the descent into our area of two chunks of much colder air, which may threaten records at times during our Super Bowl Weekend. A gradual thaw’s to occur as temperatures reach the middle 30s by Wednesday and the upper 30s Thursday before the passage of the first of two cold fronts.

Temperatures are likely to warm nicely on Thursday as winds become much more southerly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The first chunk of cold air arrives Thursday night into Friday, dropping temperatures from Thursday’s upper 30s to just the lower 20s come Friday.

Thursday's cold front brings a chunk of chilly air our way for Friday, with highs in the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That, however, is just the appetizer. A much more punishing blow is to be dealt to the area by the weekend. Saturday’s to another dip in temperatures, with highs reaching the middle to upper teens, and lows falling down to 0° overnight, likely colder in many spots.

A more significant chunk of cold air comes crashing southward this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By far, though, the coldest day of the bunch will be Super Bowl Sunday. That’s when the heart of the bitterly cold arctic air takes up residence here. The current high temperature forecast of 5° Sunday would be nearly 30° below normal for this time of year. The record for the coldest February 7 appears to be safe, though. Back in 1893, the high temperature in Rockford reached just -1°. Record or not, it’s nearly certain we’ll head well below 0° Sunday night, with wind chills perhaps reaching the -20° to -30° range Monday morning.

The heart of the cold air sits right overhead on Super Bowl Sunday. Highs won't likely make it out of the single digits. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the chill will ease a bit with each successive day, it’s likely most, if not all of February’s second week will feature temperatures that are considerably more chilly than normal.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.