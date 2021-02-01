Advertisement

Family Dollar employee pepper sprayed cigarette robbery

Suspect is still at large
An employee at the Family Dollar at 3824 Broadway was robbed and a second employee was pepper sprayed, according to Rockford Police.
An employee at the Family Dollar at 3824 Broadway was robbed and a second employee was pepper sprayed, according to Rockford Police.(WIFR)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An employee at the Family Dollar at 3824 Broadway was robbed and a second employee was pepper sprayed, according to Rockford Police.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., officers learned that the suspect, a black male, approximately 6′0″, 200 lbs., grabbed a reusable shopping bag from behind the counter as a clerk was counting items. The suspect began to walk out of the store, a different employee went to stop the suspect, who proceeded to pepper spray the employee and exit the building.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

