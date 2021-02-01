Family Dollar employee pepper sprayed cigarette robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An employee at the Family Dollar at 3824 Broadway was robbed and a second employee was pepper sprayed, according to Rockford Police.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., officers learned that the suspect, a black male, approximately 6′0″, 200 lbs., grabbed a reusable shopping bag from behind the counter as a clerk was counting items. The suspect began to walk out of the store, a different employee went to stop the suspect, who proceeded to pepper spray the employee and exit the building.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.