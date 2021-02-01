Advertisement

BMO Harris Bank Center celebrates 40th anniversary kicking off Icehogs hockey season

The Rockford Icehogs will drop the puck on the ice at 6 p.m. Friday, February 5 against the Cleveland Monsters
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The BMO Harris Bank Center celebrates its 40th anniversary even after sitting in the dark for nearly a year, although center leaders have plans to restore life to the arena.

“To have the building be dark and not have the activity has been extremely difficult,” said Rockford Area Venue and Entertainment Board Chairman, Craig Thomas.

Greasy hotdogs, screaming fans and the deafening goal horns that usually overwhelm BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford disappeared after the stadium went dark last year. It’s triggered economic losses totaling millions of dollars.

“Doing all the work we need to do to plan for the future, and what feels like ground that’s shifting underneath of your feet constantly as it relates to the pandemic has been difficult,” said Thomas.

Business Operations Director, Mike Peck, said the BMO has one ace in the hole -- the Icehogs.

“The great thing is we are going to have hockey again,” said Peck. “We’re really excited for that, our fans are really excited. But it isn’t going to be the same.”

The Rockford Icehogs will drop the puck on this season at 6 p.m. Friday night, but Thomas said the 2021 hockey season will look much different.

“Unfortunately for the fans they’re going to have to watch our games on TV for the forseeable future,” said Thomas.

While entertainment leaders express their excitement for the virtual season -- it’s bittersweet.

“Live entertainment is where it’s at for the Rockford Icehogs, so that’s where the emotions are very mixed,” said Peck.

Peck said staff has plans to keep the community and spirit of attending hockey matches alive.

“We’re going to do our best to bring that experience to the fans at home,” said Peck.

According to center leaders, the game will be available on the Icehogs website or on WIFR antenna TV.

