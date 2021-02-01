74-year-old Rockford man removes snow for neighbors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When flakes start to fall, many begin to plan how they will clear their driveways and remove the heavy snow, but in one Rockford neighborhood one person takes care of snow removal for an entire block.

“I don’t honestly know what I would do without Norm next door,” Rockford resident Debbie Zitzke said.

Norm Kappes is a 74-year-old retired man who lives on Rockford’s southeast side. Every time it snows, Kappes brings out his equipment and clears driveways for his neighbors.

“I do have a snowblower but I have a bad back so if I had to go out here with the snowblower and shovel all the time and do this I couldn’t do it,” Zitzke said.

Zitzke isn’t the only person who Kappes helps, he cleared not one, but more than 10 of his neighbor’s driveways after our latest snowstorm.

“There are two elderly women down in the corner and they don’t have the ability to go out and shovel the sidewalk anymore so I take care of that,” Kappes said.

Kappes owns two snowblowers to help him get through the heaviest and deepest of snow, he says he is sore the day after, but it’s worth it.

“I have the equipment to do this kind of stuff and actually it’s good for me,” Kappes said. “I could go to a gym and workout but you get a real nice workout here too.”

Zitzke says watching the 74-year-old help others is an inspiration to her and the rest of the neighborhood.

“It actually makes me want to be a better person to watch him do all of this for everybody,” Zitzke said.

