2 victims battered with baseball bat and pepper sprayed

3 other occupants of the vehicle were pepper sprayed as well
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Rockford Police responded to calls regarding a large fight at the 300 block of Longwood. Upon arrival, police learned that a vehicle with 5 occupants, including an infant, was approached by 3 people. One occupant exited the vehicle to confront the three suspects, she was pepper sprayed, and beaten with a baseball bat and tire iron. A second occupant also exited the vehicle, and was pepper sprayed and hit with the baseball bat. The 3 suspects then broke out the windows and pepper sprayed the interior of the vehicle while the infant was still inside.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

