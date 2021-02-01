Advertisement

100 spots remain for Lifescape senior food drive, additional registration day added

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape is holding a food drive for citizens age 60 and older, and they have added one more day to register for the event.

Anyone looking to register should call 815-490-1108 this Wednesday. Only 100 spots remain and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. The February 10 drive-thru will have enough food boxes to serve 500 individuals. Households are limited to 1 food box. Boxes are packed with items such as: fruits, vegetables, bread, soups, breakfast foods, rice, pasta, peanut butter, and more.

The food drive was made possible thanks to a donation by a Lifescape Americorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program volunteer.

