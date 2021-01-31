ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday marks 40-years since opening night at the BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford which was formerly the MetroCenter.

The project to build the MetroCenter started in 1976 using mostly Rockford area businesses. 5 years later Dionne Warwick And The Rockford Symphony Orchestra took to the stage for opening night with an audience of 8,000 people. Just a few months later in October one of the biggest acts to ever play at the arena, The Rolling Stones performed while the BMO has sat quiet during the pandemic. The Rockford IceHogs still call it home and are preparing for their first game Feb. 5.

