Stateline residents prepare for winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Preparation for winter storms start long before we see snowflakes, and businesses that sell important supplies do see an increase in business.

Store manager at Blain’s Farm & Fleet Steven Scalish says coming into the week he had eight or nine snow blowers on the floor, he sold all but one. Scalish says salt, shovels, and brushes for vehicles fly off the shelves when a snowstorm is on the way.

“It’s been hectic everybody is coming in picking up their shovel, cat litter anything for the cars, snow brushes, the wood for wood stoves, wood pellets, and now they are actually picking up solar salt,” Scalish said.

Other hardware stores in the Rockford region also saw an increase in customers preparing for the storm. Manager of Tri-B Hardware & Supply Bill Hubbard says snow removal equipment is hard to keep in stock.

“We’ve been going through shovels like crazy,” Hubbard said. “It does seem like customers are gearing up for the storm.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.