Pizza delivery drivers prioritize safety in inclement weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A winter storm means most stay off the roads, and in their homes, if at all possible, but for some businesses, the snowflakes mean an increase in orders.

Owner of Schiro’s Restaurant & Lounge John Schiro says about 80% of his business is through delivery when winter weather rolls in, and that can mean for some treacherous routes for drivers.

Schiro says most of his drivers have the four-wheel-drive function on their vehicles to aid them through the snow. He says on a normal Saturday night he would have four delivery drivers out, but more can be called in if needed. Schiro says safety is the number one priority when the weather is an issue, but number two is getting food to his customers.

“Normally when inclement weather like this happens we get super busy with deliveries our delivery times are normally 45 minutes to an hour they will probably go to a two-hour delivery window just for the safety of the drivers,” Schiro said.

Schiro says the increase in deliveries does not always mean the restaurant will have a drastic increase in sales, he says it normally evens out.

