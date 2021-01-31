Advertisement

Hononegah girls ready to adapt to shortened basketball season

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 354 days will have past since Hononegah girls basketball last played a game. The Indians open their season on February 9 at Belvidere. With practices getting underway, the team is ready to work under a new head coach.

“I was so excited when I heard that news.”

“All of a sudden your mind starts getting back into basketball mode 100%.”

“I couldn’t really believe it. I was like oh my god. And then like practice starts tomorrow, ok, I’m ready.”

Just like that, Basketball is back. The Hononegah girls know they’re in for a wild ride.

“It’s really crazy right now,” said Allison Murdoch. “New information every week, you just got to take it what it’s worth. You got to be really adaptable and just change with how it’s going.”

Murdoch is the lone senior for the Indians. She is just happy to put on the uniform one more time.

“This season, we have so many different things that have happened,” explained Murdoch. “You just can’t expect to win every single game. We just got to go out and give it our all, every single game, because one game could be our last and we don’t even know it.”

Haley Warren enters her junior year. She says communication will be a major factor, mainly because masks have to be worn during practice and competition.

“We need a lot of teamwork, because the masks do make it a lot harder,” said Warren. “You don’t really think about it until you’re practicing. It’s hard to breathe, it’s hard to talk. We really need to know how to play together if we want to be successful throughout the year.”

Jason Brunke takes over the program, replacing longtime head coach Randy Weibel. He was the sophomore coach at the school for the past 11 years.

“I’m very fortunate and very thankful for him giving me the opportunity and teaching me everything he did,” explained Brunke. “Obviously, I’ve taken a lot of what I’ve learned from him and just putting my own twist on things.”

With no state series to look forward to, the NIC-10 split into two divisions, playing games on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and giving teams something to play for.

“I kind of like it though,” said Warren. “You get a practice in, you get a good game, you can learn from that game right away and change it for the next one.”

“I think that’s super exciting the way they setup the conference, was a really good idea,” exclaimed Murdoch. “Everyone is trying to compete for something, even if it’s not state, it’s still a conference title.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Rockford Park District announces winner
Rockford Park District announces Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition winner
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday
Saturday night is where the most heavy snow will fall.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow arrives late Saturday, several inches likely
The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating after a missing woman's body was discovered on...
Name released of missing Janesville woman found dead Tuesday

Latest News

When the ball tips on February 9, the Indians will have waited 354 days since their last game.
Hononegah girls get ready for season
The Titans are one of many area teams ramping up practices in preparation of the shortened...
Boylan boys back to work preparing for basketball season
In this picture from 2020, the Auburn girls basketball team celebrates winning its first NIC-10...
NIC-10 releases boys and girls basketball schedule for 2021
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video