Hononegah girls ready to adapt to shortened basketball season

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 354 days will have past since Hononegah girls basketball last played a game. The Indians open their season on February 9 at Belvidere. With practices getting underway, the team is ready to work under a new head coach.

“I was so excited when I heard that news.”

“All of a sudden your mind starts getting back into basketball mode 100%.”

“I couldn’t really believe it. I was like oh my god. And then like practice starts tomorrow, ok, I’m ready.”

Just like that, Basketball is back. The Hononegah girls know they’re in for a wild ride.

“It’s really crazy right now,” said Allison Murdoch. “New information every week, you just got to take it what it’s worth. You got to be really adaptable and just change with how it’s going.”

Murdoch is the lone senior for the Indians. She is just happy to put on the uniform one more time.

“This season, we have so many different things that have happened,” explained Murdoch. “You just can’t expect to win every single game. We just got to go out and give it our all, every single game, because one game could be our last and we don’t even know it.”

Haley Warren enters her junior year. She says communication will be a major factor, mainly because masks have to be worn during practice and competition.

“We need a lot of teamwork, because the masks do make it a lot harder,” said Warren. “You don’t really think about it until you’re practicing. It’s hard to breathe, it’s hard to talk. We really need to know how to play together if we want to be successful throughout the year.”

Jason Brunke takes over the program, replacing longtime head coach Randy Weibel. He was the sophomore coach at the school for the past 11 years.

“I’m very fortunate and very thankful for him giving me the opportunity and teaching me everything he did,” explained Brunke. “Obviously, I’ve taken a lot of what I’ve learned from him and just putting my own twist on things.”

With no state series to look forward to, the NIC-10 split into two divisions, playing games on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and giving teams something to play for.

“I kind of like it though,” said Warren. “You get a practice in, you get a good game, you can learn from that game right away and change it for the next one.”

“I think that’s super exciting the way they setup the conference, was a really good idea,” exclaimed Murdoch. “Everyone is trying to compete for something, even if it’s not state, it’s still a conference title.”

