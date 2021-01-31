Freeport building collapses following Saturday’s snowstorm.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport building is completely destroyed after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse during Saturday’s storm.

The Freeport Fire Department response to the 1000 block of West Empire unsure if anyone was inside. Firefighters found the roof of the building caved in with debris scattered across the lot when they arrived. A technical rescue team investigates the property to find no danger the area was taped off because of leaning front walls then turned over to the owners. No one was injured and damage is estimated at about $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.