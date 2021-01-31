FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Road conditions deteriorate late Saturday, several inches of snow follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second weather-maker of January 2021 is packing a punch with it, as a wintry cocktail turning to heavy snow will continue deteriorating road conditions and will increase the already high snow depth we have in the Rockford region.

Winter Storm Warnings will continue through the evening and into a good portion of Sunday, but will especially be prevalent before midnight. As the night progresses, the wintry mix will turnover to snow as the moist air overtakes the dry air at the surface. Once the dew points reach the actual air temperature, this is when the air becomes saturated and will allow for the moist air to reach the surface to bring the heavy snow.

A Winter Storm Warning continues through Sunday due to the heavy snow and gusty winds from the storm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heavy, wet snow will occur and will be combined with easterly winds gusting to 30-35 miles per hour. The peak intensity of this storm will be early, as the snow will gradually lighten and turn into snow showers overnight into Sunday morning. Late Saturday night and overnight is the time where travel is not advised on the roads, due to low visibilities and snow packed roads. In addition, rural roads will be affected at a much higher level because they’ve seen seeing drifting snow, slick spots and snow piles since Saturday afternoon. If you do need to travel at all, definitely allow lots of extra time, increase your following distance and allow room for snow plow drivers to clean and salt the roads.

The heaviest snow will fall before midnight at rates of 1-1.5 inches an hour. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The peak intensity of the storm will be before midnight Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, I think most of us will end up with 3-6 inches of snow. The heavier amounts will be south and east of Rockford and some isolated higher amounts near 8 inches are likely, especially with snow drifts in rural areas. This will be the heavy, wet snow that will require some careful shoveling when its done. It looks likely that this storm will also go down as the biggest winter storm of the season thus far.

Forecast hasn't changed much, shifted the heavier snowfall potential a bit east. Most spots will end with 3-6 inches. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A reminder of the safety measures to take after the heavy snow falls. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rockford has been in a snow deficit leading up to this storm. Since December 1, the Chicago Rockford International Airport has seen 16.8 inches of snow, which is 4.4 inches below the normal amount to-date. This storm will likely close the deficit.

Expect snow showers to linger into Sunday morning. Most will end Sunday morning but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few go into the afternoon hours. Only around an additional inch of snow will fall for Sunday, most of the accumulation will be Saturday night. Roads will still be snow-covered and slippery, especially side streets and alleys on Sunday. It may take some additional time for crews to get things cleaned up.

Snow will weaken in intensity as the night hours go on. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few lingering snow showers will continue Sunday morning, some into the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of us will be dry into Sunday afternoon besides a few pesky snow showers. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Watch out for slippery roads for a while Sunday, even after the snow stops falling. It may take a while for roads to get cleaned up, especially with the snow amounts on the way.

