Advertisement

Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down Los Angeles vaccine site

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper.

The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported. Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots.

There were no incidents of violence, the Times said.

“This is completely wrong,” said German Jaquez, who drove from his home in La Verne and had been waiting for an hour for his vaccination when the stadium’s gates were closed. He said some of the protesters were telling people in line that the coronavirus is not real and that the vaccination is dangerous.

The vaccination site reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Times reported. The site is usually open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After it reopened, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted: “We will not be deterred or threatened. Dodger Stadium is back up and running.”

A post on social media described the demonstration as the “SCAMDEMIC PROTEST/MARCH.” It advised participants to “please refrain from wearing Trump/MAGA attire as we want our statement to resonate with the sheeple. No flags but informational signs only.

“This is a sharing information protest and march against everything COVID, Vaccine, PCR Tests, Lockdowns, Masks, Fauci, Gates, Newsom, China, digital tracking, etc.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
Two killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Rockford Park District announces winner
Rockford Park District announces Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition winner
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall on Saturday
Saturday night is where the most heavy snow will fall.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow arrives late Saturday, several inches likely
The Janesville Police Dept. is investigating after a missing woman's body was discovered on...
Name released of missing Janesville woman found dead Tuesday

Latest News

Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russia arrests 3,200 during wide protests backing Navalny
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
The paternal grandmother found the family when she arrived at the home, expecting to babysit...
Couple, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Okla. mobile home
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured in the incident.
8 fire companies work to put out 4-alarm fire at NJ amusement park
Hilton Valentine, from North Shields in northeast England, formed The Animals in 1963 alongside...
Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77